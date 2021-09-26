Premier League Title Predictions: Michael Owen Says League Wide Open But Picks Favourite

Liverpool legend Michael Owen issued his Premier League title predictions after bookmaker's favourites Chelsea suffered a defeat to reigning champions Manchester City. Owen insisted that while the Blues are an outstanding team, it is too early to rule out other clubs.

Speaking of his title predictions, Owen said that every team is beatable, which is why the Premier League 2021/22 season proves to be a must-watch season, as the title race is likely to head down to the wire.

Michael Owen gives Premier League title predictions

Michael Owen said that the Premier League title race is wide open after Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus' goal in the 53rd minute was enough to separate the two sides. Speaking of the result, Owen added that Chelsea's loss would be a welcome boost for other teams as they had an outstanding start to the season.

While speaking of Chelsea's defeat on the Premier League show, Owen said, "Manchester City’s win does wonders for them, but I don’t think they will ever believe they can’t win a match because they’re such a talented team. What it does do is breathe a sigh of relief for the rest of the league because everyone has been thinking, wow, this new Chelsea team look unbelievable… how can we beat them? How do we score against them?"

He added that things change quickly in the Premier League and stated that Chelsea may not necessarily have it their way throughout the season. "There's been a feeling over the last week or two and everyone was saying Chelsea would win the league. But things change, Man City and Liverpool will play them and things will change," added the Liverpool legend. However, when it came to his Premier League title predictions, he too said that Chelsea are the team to beat.

Premier League standings: Liverpool currently lead by one point

After a dramatic Saturday of Premier League action, Liverpool with 14 points took the lead in the Premier League standings by one point. Four clubs (Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton) are currently tied on 13 points. Meanwhile, the two North London clubs, who face each other this weekend, continue to struggle. Tottenham are currently in 10th place with nine points, while Arsenal are currently in 14th place with six points.

Image: AP