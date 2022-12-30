Premier League To Pay Tribute To Brazil Legend Pele With Minute's Applause Before Kick-off

Football fans around the world paid their condolences to Pele after the Brazil legend passed away at the age of 82 following his long battle with cancer. While Pele may have passed away, the legacy that he left will be remembered forever. And to honour that legacy, the Premier League has announced that all 20 clubs of the league will hold a minute's applause prior to kick-off.

Premier League to pay tribute to Brazil legend Pele

Ahead of matchweek 18, which begins on December 30, the Premier League released a statement to confirm that all clubs would pay a tribute to Pele following the Brazil legend's sad demise. Their statement read, "In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football during Matchweek 18 (Dec 30-Jan 1) by holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-offs. Players and match officials will wear black armbands."

In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football during Matchweek 18 (Dec 30-Jan 1) by holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-offs. Players and match officials will wear black armbands. https://t.co/BpufJGGcda — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2022

AIFF announces 7-day mourning in remembrance of Pele

While the Premier League has called upon clubs to hold a minute's applause before kick-off to honour the legacy of Pele, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has declared a seven-day mourning. AIFF announced the mourning to pay tribute to one of the all-time greats, who not only earned plaudits for his exploits on the field but also off it. Pele visited the Indian subcontinent on multiple occasions to help promote and develop the sport in the country.

As a result of Pele's contribution to Indian football, AIFF released a statement in remembrance of the Brazilian legend.

Their statement read, "The All India Football Federation has declared a seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. India's connection with the King of the footballing world runs deep; Pele has visited the subcontinent more than once, the first of which was the fabled visit in 1977, when Cosmos played out a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (then Calcutta)."

Image: AP