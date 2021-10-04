Premier League Weekend's Top Moments: Salah's Wonder Goal, De Bruyne's Equalizer & More

The Premier League had an outstanding finish to the weekend as it featured an iconic clash between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, among other significant moments. Mohamed Salah scored an outstanding goal in the match, and Kevin De Bruyne scored a late dramatic equalizer to silence the Anfield crowd.

Additionally, Andros Townsend not only scored Everton's equalizer against Manchester United but also copied Cristiano Ronaldo's siuuuu celebration. Meanwhile, in the West Ham vs Brentford match, the Bees scored a late dramatic winner to claim all three points.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Mohamed Salah's wonder goal

This past weekend's Premier League highlights was undoubtedly stolen by Mohamed Salah as he scored an outstanding goal against Manchester City. The Reds were in disbelief as they saw the Egyptian winger skip past several City defenders before slotting the ball home, as seen in the video below.

Current status: watching this on repeat 🔁🤩



𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 of @MoSalah's incredible strike, presented by @Sonos 🎥

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne's equalizer

Kevin De Bruyne scored a late equalizer to help Manchester City share the spoils against Liverpool. The Belgian international levelled the score in the 81st minute by whipping a shot that deflected off Joel Matip into Liverpool's goal. The Liverpool vs Manchester City game eventually ended 2-2.

With both Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points, Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League standings after their 3-1 win over Southampton. As things stand, the Blues are in first place with 16 points after seven games, one point ahead of both the Reds and City.

Premier League's top weekend moments: Townsend's celebration

After Manchester United opened the scoring against Everton in the 43rd minute, Andros Townsend scored the equalizer in the 65th minute and performed Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration in front of the home crowd to add to the drama. As revealed by him in the post-match interview, he did not mean to be disrespectful but performed the celebration out of respect for his idol. Townsend scored the goal after Abdoulaye Doucoure skipped past few United defenders and provided a brilliant assist to him.

Premier League's top moments: Brentford leave it late

Sunday's Premier League action was nothing short of drama as it featured Brentford come up with another outstanding performance against a top side in West Ham. The Bees left it late to beat the Hammers as Yoane Wissa scored a dramatic goal in injury time to help Thomas Frank's side claim all three points.