Preston Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Round 4 Match In India & UK?

Liverpool will take a trip to the Deepdale Stadium to play Preston North End in a Round of 16 fixture on Thursday, October 28 at 12:15 AM IST (Wednesday, October 27,19:45 BST, the local time in the UK). This will be the first meeting between Preston and Liverpool since January 2009, when the Reds beat the home side 2-0 in a FA Cup tie.

Liverpool heads into the game unbeaten in all competitions and comes on the back of a massive 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Preston North End come into this fixture, having gone down 2-0 to Blackwood and find themselves 19th in the EFL Championship league table.

If Preston North end manages to win the game, it will be for the first time in their history that they reach the League Cup quarter-final.

Preston vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup watch in India?

Football fans in India wanting to watch the Carabao Cup clash between Preston North End and Liverpool can watch the live stream on the Voot Select app and website as well as on the Jio TV app. The game will also be broadcast live on Colors Infinity. Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Preston vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the EFL Cup clash in the UK?

For those in the UK, the Preston vs Liverpool Carabao Cup match will be live on Sky Sports at 7:45 pm local time on Wednesday 27 October. Fans can also follow Sky Sports' live blog for match updates and can also follow regular updates on teams' official Twitter handles.

EFL Cup Round of 16: Results and upcoming fixtures

Wednesday, October 27

Arsenal v Leeds - Arsenal won 2-0

Chelsea v Southampton - Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties

QPR v Sunderland - Sunderland won 3-1 on penalties

Thursday, October 28

Stoke City vs Brentford (12:15 am IST)

Preston v Liverpool (12:15 am IST)

West Ham v Man City (12:15 am IST)

Leicester City vs Brighton Hove and Albion (12:15 am IST)

Burnley v Tottenham (12:15 am IST)

Image: Twitter/ PNEFC