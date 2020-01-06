Prince William Narrates 60-second Mental Health Film Aimed At Football Fans Worldwide

Mental health has been a taboo topic amongst sportsmen in the UK since ages. However, it has begun to gain prominence in recent years. Leading athletes and footballers have recognised the need to talk about mental health openly and be upfront about one's feelings. In a bid to encourage this type of attitude, Prince William teamed up with PFA officials and released a one-minute film about mental health in order to spread awareness on the issue across the United Kingdom.

Snippets from the third round of the historic FA Cup

Prince William narrates 60-minute film on mental health ahead of FA Cup fixtures

It's important to find time to speak about your mental health.



That's why all 3️⃣ 2️⃣ #EmiratesFACup third round ties will kick off a minute later than usual – in support of @FA's #HeadsUp campaign. pic.twitter.com/srOR0FLOt3 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2020

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, launched a campaign that aimed to use the beautiful game of football to generate “the biggest conversation ever” about male mental health. A major group of English football clubs and associations have joined forces with Prince William to support the ‘Heads Up’ initiative that will encourage football fans to take simple steps towards improving their mental health. This year, every third-round FA Cup match had a kick-off time one minute later than scheduled. A 60-second film was broadcast to packed stadiums, urging supporters to “take a minute” and take action on their mental health.

