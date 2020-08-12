PSG Announce Positive COVID-19 Test At Training Ground Mere 24 Hours Before UCL Clash

As Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sweat it out ahead of the Champions League clash against Atalanta, the club has revealed that one player tested positive for coronavirus at the team's training ground in Paris. The Parisians are already reeling under pressure due to the injury concerns regarding Kylian Mbappe after he was pulled out of the French Cup final against Saint-Etienne last month.

PSG confirm COVID-19 case back in Paris

The PSG coronavirus statement read: "Tests have revealed that a player at the Paris Saint-Germain training centre has tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with the health protocol in force, the player has been isolated from the rest of the group and other tests will be carried out soon. In agreement with the Versailles club (N3), the friendly match which was to take place against the U19 team was therefore cancelled."

First team already in Lisbon for Atalanta vs PSG Champions League clash

It is thus clear that the COVID-positive player is not a part of the first-team, a major relief for Thomas Tuchel ahead of the Atalanta vs PSG Champions League clash. Fortunately, the first team is already in Lisbon, Portugal ahead of the knockout quarter-final. On the other hand, players will be tested continuously throughout the period of stay in Lisbon, or until the competition reaches its conclusion.

Kylian Mbappe injury update

Ahead of the Atalanta vs PSG Champions League game, Tuchel revealed in a pre-match presser, that Mbappe could feature in the tie. The 2018 World Cup winner sustained an ankle injury against Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final that was played on July 24. Back then PSG suggested in an official statement that the France international could be out of action for at least three weeks, further implying that he might not be fit in time for the Atalanta vs PSG Champions League game.

However, the striker left his fans surprised when pictures of him training with the first team began doing the rounds on social media. Although Mbappe is not expected to make it to the starting line-up, he could still leave his mark on the game with a second-half appearance. The Atalanta vs PSG Champions League game will be played on Wednesday (Thursday, 12:30 AM for Indian viewers).

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter