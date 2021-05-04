PSG Champions League History: PSG Record, Stats And The Big, Elusive 'European Dream'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hoping to make it to back-to-back Champions League finals when they square off against Man City later on Tuesday. The Parisians suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their UCL semi-finals in the first leg at the Parc des Princes and have it all to do now at the Etihad. Although PSG have won clinched nine Ligue 1 championships, a record thirteen Coupe de France, a record nine Coupe de la Ligue, a record ten Trophy des Champions and one Ligue 2 title, they are yet to win the European Cup. Here is more on the PSG Champions League history and some interesting PSG Champions League stats -

PSG Champions League history and top signings to win elusive UCL

As part of the recent PSG Champions League record, the French giants reached their first Champions League final last year but eventually lost to Bayern Munich. However, it was Thomas Tuchel who guided the team to their maiden UCL final last season. This time, the onus lies on Mauricio Pochettino to do the same.

While Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge of PSG for only a few months, he has the opportunity to create history at PSG if he goes all the way in the Champions League. Notably, Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the UCL final in 2019 after trailing against Ajax in the first leg of that season's semi-final. For many years, it's been a dream for the French side to clinch the European Cup, but it now appears close to reality given that they've progressed so far from where they once were.

The Parisians have spent big over the past decade, luring in the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, David Luiz and even broke transfer records for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. All to win the Champions League, but to no avail. Di Maria, Mbappe and Neymar are still in the current squad and are likely to put up a strong fight against Man City on Tuesday to overcome the deficit.

PSG Champions League record and stats

During the 1995/96 season, PSG reached the semi-finals of the competition but were knocked out of the tournament by AC Milan. In 1997/98, 2000/01 and 2004/05, PSG failed to get past the group stages. The French club then failed to qualify for the European tournament until 2013.

It was then in the 2013/14 season that they reached the quarter-finals but were beaten by Barcelona. PSG were then eliminated from the UCL in the quarter-finals for three consecutive seasons, against Chelsea, Barcelona and Man City respectively. However, their most humiliating exit came the following year in the round of 16 against Barcelona.

PSG were 4-0 up following a thrashing of the Catalan giants but were left red-faced when the Spanish outfit beat them 6-1 at the Camp Nou. PSG then failed to get past the last 16 for two more years, losing out against Real Madrid and Man United respectively. Although PSG beat United 2-0 in the first leg, they were left embarrassed after the Red Devils produced a comeback to win the second leg 3-1 at the French capital, with Marcus Rashford scoring a last-gasp penalty to send his team through on away goals.

PSG then reached their maiden UCL final in the revamped tournament last year fell at the final hurdle as Bayern Munich prevailed, completing the PSG Champions League stats. This time, they need to mount a comeback against the Premier League champions-elect if they are to stand any chance of winning the prestigious tournament.

UCL live stream: Where to watch Man City vs PSG live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (Wednesday, May 5 at 12:30 AM IST). The Man City vs PSG live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - PSG Instagram