PSG Goalie Sergio Rico Out Of Intensive Care After 5 Weeks Of The Accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.

Doctors said the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalized and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital.

Doctors have not released details on his injury.

The 29-year-old Rico, who previously played for Sevilla, was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.