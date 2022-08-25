Paris Saint Germain (PSG) look to test Premier League giants Manchester City's resilience as reports suggests that they have tabled an offer for one of their star midfielders. There was uncertainty over Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City with Barcelona showing keen interest to sign the Portuguese midfielder. Manchester City, however, is unlikely to let go of the midfielder who has been in fine form.

Transfer news: PSG submit bid for Bernardo Silva

According to L'Équipe, PSG has submitted a €70m bid to Manchester City for Bernado Silva's signature but City is unlikely to accept the offer and will be demanding around 90 million. The Portuguese himself has vowed to give his all for Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League season. Speaking to Eleven sports he said, "We're only in the third match of the season, it's not worth thinking too much about these things. I'm happy here, it's a club that loves me and that I love. I will always give my best for this club and this year will be the same."

Barcelona unlikely to sign Bernado Silva

While PSG looks to hijack Barcelona's ambition of signing Bernado Silva, Spanish media outlet football-Espana reported that the Spanish giants have cooled off their interest with finances being a huge obstacle. Barcelona are yet to register their new summer signing Jules Kounde and with no other major sales likely to happen. As per the report after the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match, Manchester City CEO Soriano while speaking to TV3 said that there were no negotiations for Silva.

Bernardo Silva career

Silva started his career with Benfica before moving to french outfit Monaco in 2015. The midfielder rose to prominence from there on and was signed by Manchester City in 2017. In the very first season, he scored nine goals and made 11 assists ending the campaign with a Premier League and Carabao Cup medal. In his second season Silva scored 13 goals and provided14 assists. In 2019, he signed a contract extension keeping him with City until 2025. In 2019/20, he made 52 appearances for the blues and scored eight goals. Last season he made 50 appearances for the Premier League champions last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.