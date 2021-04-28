PSG Offer Lionel Messi ASTRONOMICAL Three-year Deal To Play Alongside Neymar, Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have made their intentions to sign Lionel Messi known as the Barcelona captain continues to ponder on his future at the Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract expires in the summer and remains eligible to negotiate with other parties having handed out a transfer request just over nine months ago. Signing the 33-year-old won't be cheap even on a free transfer, but PSG consider their financial muscle to be strong enough to make it happen.

Lionel Messi transfer news: PSG hoping to sign Barca captain to form Neymar-Mbappe-Messi axis

As per TNT Sports Brazil, PSG have put a two-year offer on the table for Lionel Messi, which they consider to be "unbeatable". As an added incentive, the Barcelona captain will also be handed the No.10 shirt and believe that their ambitions are aligned with Messi's desire to win the Champions League again, backed up by their appearance in last season's final and their impressive run to the semi-finals so far this term. The No.10 shirt at PSG is currently held by Neymar, who lined up alongside Messi when the Brazilian forward was at Barcelona before he joined PSG for £200million.

PSG have taken the lead in the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer. They have offered him a two-year contract with an additional year as an option.



Barcelona are yet to offer Messi a new deal as they do not know if they can afford it yet.



(Source: @marcelobechler) pic.twitter.com/Gfae8KKGFY — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 27, 2021

Reports from France Football earlier have suggested that the Brazilian superstar has reportedly worked hard to try and convince Messi to join the Parc des Princes. And while Barcelona remain confident that their captain will stay at the Camp Nou, there's little to suggest that a new contract is in the works. Nonetheless, their Copa del Rey triumph and the chance to win LaLiga back this season puts Barcelona in a favourable position while negotiating with Messi. Newly-elected President Joan Laporta is desperate to keep hold of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and is currently working out an offer to take to Jorge Messi, the player's agent and father. Barcelona do not have the financial muscle to outmatch other teams in Europe but will hope to convince the Argentine international with a long-term project.

If this Lionel Messi transfer news turns out to be a reality, PSG could assemble a forward line-up of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Neymar and Mbappe have had their fair share of success together, but having Messi on their team would propel them to a level higher and could help them complete their ambitions of winning the Champions League. Nonetheless, the PSG duo is yet to sign contract renewals with the club, and while the Brazilian has brushed off his exit rumours, the same can't be said for his French teammate. Mbappe is linked with a blockbuster to Real Madrid, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have also monitored his situation.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona, PSG Instagram)