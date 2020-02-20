Last week, UEFA's decision to ban Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons along with a hefty fine came as a shocker to football fans across the globe. Now, another cash-rich club - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) - has come under the radar. However, this time, it's not the club as a whole but just one individual and that is PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi issues a warning to Barcelona

Nasser Al-Khelaifi in response to Neymar's return to Barca claim: "Last time, they (Barca) came for Verrati, we took one of their best player and they couldn't do anything. This time, if they'll come for our best, we'll again take one of their best, Rakitic." [Rac]



This don 😭 pic.twitter.com/6Ry5HwaM6o — B. (Deactivated in my mind) (@FCBculer) February 20, 2020

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

Breaking: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland, for giving ‘undue advantages’ to ex FIFA gen-sec Jerome Valcke, who is charged with ‘aggravated criminal mismanagement’ and accepting bribes. pic.twitter.com/Xoau649ywv — David Conn (@david_conn) February 20, 2020

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with criminal offences in Switzerland. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in Switzerland has charged the PSG President over his alleged role in the manipulation of World Cup broadcasting rights by FIFA’s former general secretary Jerome Valcke.

Jerome Valcke stands accused of having accepted bribes pertaining to the distribution of media rights for World Cup and Confederations Cup events. A statement released by the OAG said, “The investigations revealed that Valcke had received undue advantages from both co-accused. Valcke was refunded the down payment of around €500,000 that he had made to a third party on the purchase of a villa in Sardinia after Al-Khelaifi had purchased the villa through a company instead of Valcke. Valcke then received from Al-Khelaifi the exclusive right to use the villa for a period of 18 months – until he was suspended by FIFA – without having to pay an estimated rent in between about €900,000 and about €1.8 million. From the third accused, Valcke received three payments totalling about €1.25 million to his company Sportunited LLC."

Neymar lashes out after disappointing 2-1 loss to Dortmund

Neymar back at it again with the latest edition of #PSG drama 👀 pic.twitter.com/8e8ArBE7rt — Tribuna.com (@trbn_football) February 19, 2020

