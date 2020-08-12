Kylian Mbappe Injury: PSG Reveal French Star Could Feature In UCL Clash Vs Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a major setback during the French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on July 24 when star striker Kylian Mbappe was subbed off. It was later revealed that the France international had suffered an ankle injury that could see him miss the Champions League clash against Atalanta. However, reports now suggest that Mbappe might well be fit in time to face the Italian high-flyers.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing tonight? Thomas Tuchel provides Kylian Mbappe injury update

Speaking to the media ahead of the PSG vs Atalanta Champions League clash, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel provided an update on the Kylian Mbappe injury, suggesting that the 2018 World Cup winner might well be fit in time. The manager asserted that if Mbappe has a good training session on Tuesday without any hindrances, then he will join the first-team in time to face Atalanta.

J-1: Champions League Mood 👀⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WMAqZJ12fy — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 11, 2020

The Kylian Mbappe injury aggravated after he was on the receiving end of a horror tackle in the French Cup final. The Frenchman was seen on crutches after the full-time whistle, celebrating the title triumph with the team. PSG, while providing the Kylian Mbappe injury update, had revealed that he might be out of action for at least the next three weeks.

Mbappe not in line to start for PSG vs Atalanta

The possibilities of his participation in the PSG vs Atalanta clash seemed meagre back then. However, the France international took everyone by surprise when images of his participation in the team's training sessions began doing the rounds. However, in no way does this suggest hat he will feature in the starting line-up for PSG vs Atalanta. As quoted by BBC, Thomas Tuchel insisted that he is pleased with the possibility of Mbappe finishing the game.

PSG vs Atalanta to be played on Wednesday

Amid the Kylian Mbappe injury reports, the winger's addition in the Champions League squad will turn out to be a major boost for the Parisians. Mbappe has netted 30 goals across all competitions this season, while also bagging 18 assists to his credit. His stats suggest his dominance over his striker partners Mauro Icardi and Neymar Jr. Meanwhile, the PSG vs Atalanta game will be played on Wednesday (Thursday, 12:30 AM IST for Indian viewers).

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter