PSG Sign Lucrative Multi-year Partnership With Chinese Consumer Brand Hisense

Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Atalanta, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed a new deal with Chinese home appliances and consumer electronics company Hisense. The deal comes at a time when several top European clubs are looking to establish a foothold in the lucrative Chinese market. The club also boasts of French hospitality company ALL as their shirt sponsors.

Hisense-PSG sponsorship deal confirmed

Hisense took to Twitter to officially confirm the sponsorship deal with PSG. The statement read: "The internationally renowned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer club on Monday officially announced Hisense, China’s leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, as their largest sponsor. Both sides signed a multi-year sponsorship deal."

Sebastien Wasels, Asia Pacific managing director for the Ligue 1 heavyweights also commented on the sponsorship deal with Hisense. He said after the announcement, "We are proud to be working with such a leading global brand from the Asia Pacific. This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region. Together with Hisense, we will also come closer to our fans in China where the Hisense headquarters are located.”

Ligue 1 news: Hisense's past collaborations include World Cup, Euro

This, however, isn't the first instance of the company's collaboration with a sports concern. In the past, Hisense has been at the forefront due to its links with Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The company has also collaborated with UEFA for Euro 2020 which was slated to be played this year but was postponed until 2021 amid the growing threat of coronavirus cases across Europe.

Ligue 1 news: PSG sponsors include ALL, Nike

Besides Hisense, PSG boast of some amazing shirt sponsors as well. Until the previous season, Dubai-based airlines Fly Emirates were the official shirt sponsors of the Ligue 1 champions, only to be subsequently replaced by ALL, a French hospitality company, which reportedly pays €65 million ($76m) annually as part of the deal. The ALL deal is more than double the amount Fly Emirates paid, estimated at €25 million ($29m) per year. Besides, the Parisians have also signed a lucrative deal until 2032 with American sports giants Nike as the official kit sponsors. Reports suggest that the club will receive at least €80 million ($93 million) from the kit sponsorship deal.

