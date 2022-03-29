PSG Star Keylor Navas Wins Hearts, Shelters 30 Ukrainian Refugees At Paris Mansion

In the middle of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Keylor Navas of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is winning hearts with his generous gesture of welcoming some displaced Ukrainians to his mansion in France. The 35-year-old footballer, according to Spanish news site Sport, invited 30 Ukrainian refugees to reside at his Paris home, purchasing beds for them and providing them with new clothing. According to the report, Navas' wife, Andrea Salas, is also assisting the migrants in settling into their new place.

Navas buys 30 beds for refugees

The couple is said to have purchased 30 beds for the refugees and placed them at their home's movie theatre. According to the report, when Navas learned that the 'The Gypsy Association' from Gracia, Barcelona, was travelling to Krakow, Poland, to assist refugees, he provided support by inviting 30 of them to stay at his luxurious home in France. Earlier this month, Navas' wife Andrea had turned to social media to urge people to help Ukrainians amid the ongoing war. She asked people to donate in whatever form they can.

"Hands that give, will never be empty. On Tuesday, Ukrainian families will be arriving in Valencia welcomed and brought with much love by @noguerajavi, his wife Isis, his nova vida team, @fundaciontiemposdeesperanza, priests, people moved by their hearts in the face of this chaos that they are living," Andrea wrote in her post.

"And I wanted to share with you that through Amazon.es we can help these children, some with their mother, others not, young people alone, with just their clothes, which was the only thing they could take, we can contribute whatever non-perishable food, clothes, personal hygiene items, etc. I share the information! So that they can feel love in the midst of so much pain," she added.

As far as Navas is concerned, the Costa Rican goalkeeper is currently on a break from club duty to play for his country in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers in the Americas. In a difficult match on Monday, Costa Rica defeated El Salvador 2-1 to gain points and occupy fourth place in the table.

Image: Instagram/@andreasalasb