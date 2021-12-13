Last Updated:

PSG To Face Real Madrid After Redraw For Champions League's Last 16; Full Fixtures Here

PSG were pitted against 13-time former European champions Real Madrid when the Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time on Monday.

Written By
Associated Press Television News
UEFA Champions League

Image: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague


Paris Saint-Germain were pitted against 13-time former European champions Real Madrid when the Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time on Monday after the first draw was voided due to an error. 

Manchester United had been paired with Villarreal in the initial draw, but the two clubs could not meet as they both advanced from Group F. 

The 'Red Devils' were then mistakenly left out of the possible pool of opponents for Atletico Madrid, which forced the redraw. 

United and Atletico were duly paired together second time around. 

Defending champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille, while their fellow English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool will take on Sporting and Inter Milan respectively. 

The other round of 16 ties are: Salzburg versus Bayern Munich, Benfica versus Ajax and Villarreal versus Juventus.

Image: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague

READ | UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Redraw live stream: How to watch in India, US and UK?
READ | UEFA Champions League draw highlights: UCL draw over as Real Madrid to take on PSG
READ | PSG plays Manchester United in Messi-Ronaldo Champions League last 16 clash
READ | UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw to be redrawn after 'technical error'
READ | What happened at UEFA Champions League last 16 draw; Why was it redrawn? - Details inside
Tags: Champions League, Real Madrid, Manchester United
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com