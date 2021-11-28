PSG To Release Manchester United Managerial Target Pochettino When Season Ends

According to a report by Goal, Paris Saint-Germain could release manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the current season. However, he will not be allowed to leave midway through the season as several rumours had the Argentine linked with Manchester United, who are currently without a manager.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solksjaer a few days back and it now seems they are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for six months followed by a two-year consultancy role.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be interested in the role to take over as manager at Manchester United but PSG are unwilling to let him go halfway through the season but based on a report by Goal.com they are open to the prospect of releasing him after the season is over.

According to the report, the Argentine coach is the first choice to become the permanent manager at United but the situation could change. The report further states that United and PSG were in contact through intermediaries, and the French club informed the English club that they are not willing to let go of Pochettino before the end of the season. And with United yet to announce the signing of Ralf Rangnick, it means Michael Carrick will be at the helm for the match against Chelsea.

Pochettino focused only on PSG

Pochettino seems focused on his job at PSG, where he said that he is happy and is used to the rumours, terming it as a 'good sign' of him doing his job right.

"I am very happy at PSG," Pochettino told reporters in response to the speculation. "I am used to the rumours and it is a good sign, it means we are doing a good job. We don't create the rumours, nor do we take advantage of them."

PSG are comfortably leading the Ligue 1 points table with 38 points on board from 15 games so far (before PSG's game vs St Etienne). Lionel Messi finally opened his Ligue 1 account with his 87th minute strike against Nantes, which PSG won despite going a man down in the 65th minute.

