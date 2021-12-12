PSG Vs AS Monaco Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

PSG will welcome AS Monaco to the Parc des Princes in game week 18 of the Ligue 1 on Monday, December 13 at 1:15 am IST. PSG are placed 1st in the table and are sitting comfortably at the top with 42 points from 17 games with the 2nd placed team 11 points behind them while AS Monaco are placed eighth in the Ligue 1 standings having won seven drawn five and lost five and sit with 26 points.

Here is all you need to know about the PSG vs AS Monaco game including Team news and PSG Vs AS Monaco Live Stream details.

PSG vs AS Monaco Team News

In terms of team news, PSG will be without the likes of Neymar, Julian Draxler, Nuno Mendes and Sergio Ramos who have been ruled out while Presnel Kimpembe too is unlikely after having complained about abdominal pain. As for AS Monaco, Kevin Volland is serving a suspension while Krepin Diatta has been ruled out for the rest of the season. In addition, both Cesc Fabregas and Benoit Badiashile are suffering from hamstring injuries and will not take part in this clash.

PSG vs AS Monaco Possible starting line-ups

PSG Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco Predicted XI: Alexander Nubel; Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs; Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu

PSG vs AS Monaco LIVE Stream: Where to watch the Ligue 1 clash in India, UK and US?

Fans wondering how to watch the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and AS Monaco live in India can tune in to MTV's VH1 channel. The PSG and AS Monaco match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on beIN Sports USA or live stream it on fuboTV or Fanatiz USA while those in the UK can watch the game live on BT Sport 3 or stream it on the BT Sport app.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 1:15 am IST (12th December, at 7:45 PM UK)

