PSG Vs Gamba Osaka Live Streaming: How To Watch Pre-season Friendly Match In India, US, UK

Paris Saint-Germain will conclude their ongoing pre-season schedule with the final club-friendly match against J1 League team Gamba Osaka on Monday, at the Suita City Stadium. The reigning Ligue 1 champions head into the match on the back of a 3-0 win over Urawa Reds in their last game, where Kylian Mbappe scored one of the goals for the visitors. Interestingly, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was among the goal scorers for the team in their 1st friendly game in Japan against Kawasaki Frontale, while Sergio Ramos scored a goal in the first friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen on July 15.

Having said that, PSG fans around the globe are now awaiting for Neymar Jr. to add goals to his tally, before the Ligue 1 2022-23 season kicks off on August 7. Meanwhile, Gamba Osaka head into the match on the back of a 1-2 home loss against Cerezo Osaka in their last J1 League match. In the ongoing edition of the Japanese league, Gamba Osaka have only 22 points to their name in from 21 league matches and sits 16th in the points table.

Where is the PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly taking place?

PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly is taking place at the Suita City Stadium in Japan.

When will the PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly match begin?

The pre-season friendly match between PSG and Gamba Osaka is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Monday in India, 11:00 AM BST in the UK, and at 6:00 AM ET in the US.

How to watch the live telecast of PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately for football fans in India, PSG’s friendly match against Gamba Osaka won’t be telecasted live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly match in India?

Interested football fans in India can enjoy live action from the PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly match by tuning in to PSG TV Premium and PSG’s official Twitch channel.

How to watch the PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly match in the UK?

Unfortunately for football fans in the UK, the match will not be telecasted in the country, however, fans can enjoy the live streaming on PSG’s official Twitch channel.

How to watch the PSG vs Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly match in the US?

Soccer fans in the US can enjoy the club-friendly match between PSG and Gamba Osaka on PSG's official Twitch channel.

(Image: @psg/@gambaosaka_official/Instagram)