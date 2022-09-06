PSG Vs Juventus UCL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Live?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Serie A heavyweights Juventus in their first game of the new UEFA Champions League season. The clash will take place on Tuesday at the iconic Parc des Princes. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring two of the top sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League (UCL) live in India, the UK and the US, and the PSG vs Juventus live streaming details.

What time will PSG vs Juventus begin?

The PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League group stage game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 7.

Where to watch UCL live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

PSG vs Juventus live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the PSG vs Juventus game using the live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Tuesday, September 6.

Where to watch UCL live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to ViX+, TUDN USA or Univision Now. Meanwhile, the PSG vs Juventus live streaming will be available on TUDN and Univision. The game will begin live at 3 PM ET on Tuesday, September 6.

PSG vs Juventus team news

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Achraf Hakimi, Renato Sanches, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Mattia Perin; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie; Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic