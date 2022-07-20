Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Kawasaki Frontale at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday in their second pre-season fixture ahead of the new campaign. PSG made a decent start to their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen in their first practice match with Sergio Ramos and Djeidi Gassama scoring the goals. Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's first game on Asian tour, here is a look at how to watch the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale live streaming from around the world.

Where is the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale pre-season friendly match being played?

The PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale match is slated to take place at the Kawasaki Frontale at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

How to watch the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale match in India?

The pre-season friendly between PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India. Although the live streaming of the match will be available on PSG TV Premium and club's official Twitch channel. As for the live updates and scores of the match, fans can track the social media handles of PSG. Match begins at 4.00 PM IST.

How to watch the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale match in the UK?

PSG TV Premium will also carry the live streaming of the match between PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale in the United Kingdom. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM BST on Wednesday, July 20.

How to watch the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale match in the US?

Football enthusiasts in the United States of America can watch the pre-season friendly between PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale on PSG TV Premium. They can also tune in to PSG's official Twitch channel.to watch the live streaming of today's match. CBS Sports Network and FuboTV are also likely to telecast the match. In the US, the match will begin at 6:30 AM ET on Friday, July 20. In South America, match will begin at 8:30 AM and can be watched on ESPN+.

How to watch the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale match in Australia?

PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale pre-season friendly match can be watched on PSG Premium and Paris Saint-Germain's Twitch channel. The match starts at 8:30 PM AEST on Wednesday, July 20.

How to watch the PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale match in France?

PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale pre-season friendly can be streamed on their official streaming app. The match can be watched on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1. It begins at 12:30 PM CET on Wednesday, July 20.

PSG's full squad

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defender: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Midfield: Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes

Forward: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lionel Messi