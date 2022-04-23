PSG Vs Lens Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on seventh-placed Lens in their next league match at the iconic Parc des Princes on Saturday night. The game is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 24. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 game live in India, US and UK, and the PSG vs Lens live stream details.

PSG vs Lens live streaming details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PSG vs Lens live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Lens live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 23.

PSG vs Lens live streaming details in US

Fans in US can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the PSG vs Lens live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The game is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 23.

With a draw or a victory tonight, Paris Saint-Germain will win its 10th League title. Will they succeed to do it against Lens at Parc des Princes tonight?



To bet on this game with @Unibet 👇 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 23, 2022

PSG can seal 10th Ligue 1 title with a draw or win

After 33 matches, PSG scored 77 points and has a 15 point lead over second-placed Marseille. With just five matches remaining in the season and a maximum of 15 points up for grabs, Mauricio Pochettino's side can win the title with a draw or a win against Lens.

However, the competition is far greater at the bottom of the table as seven sides are still very much in the relegation fight. Angers are currently in 14th place with 34 points after 33 matches, just five points clear of 18th placed St Etienne.