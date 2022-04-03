PSG Vs Lorient Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US & UK?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play host to FC Lorient at the Parc des Princes in the game week 30 of the Ligue 1 on Monday, April 04 at 1:15 am IST. PSG are placed 1st in the table and are sitting comfortably at the top with 65 points from 29 games with the 2nd placed team 9 points behind them while FC Lorient is placed 16th in the Ligue 1 standings having won six, drawn ten and lost 13 and sit with 28 points.

Here is all you need to know about the PSG vs FC Lorient game including Team news and PSG vs FC Lorient Live Stream details.

PSG vs Lorient Team News

In terms of team news, for PSG, Keylor Navas, Ismael Gharbi, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa are all unavailable for this fixture. And as for Lorient, Bonke Innocent is out with a suspension while Stephane Diarra and Samuel Loric are out injured.

PSG and Lorient Possible starting line-ups

PSG Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe



Lorient Predicted XI: Dreyer; Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Petrot, Le Goff; Lauriente, Abergel, Monconduit, Moffi; Kone

PSG vs Lorient live streaming: Where to watch the Ligue 1 clash in India, UK and US?

Fans wondering how to watch the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Lorient live in India can tune in to MTV's VH1 channel. The PSG and Lorient match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams, as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on beIN Sports USA or live stream it on fuboTV or Fanatiz USA while those in the UK can watch the game live on BT Sport 3 or stream it on the BT Sport app.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Time: 1:15 am IST (3rd April, 8:45 pm local time)