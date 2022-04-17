PSG Vs Marseille Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on second-placed Marseille in their next league match at the iconic Parc des Princes on Sunday night. The game is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on April 18. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, US and UK, and the PSG vs Marseille live stream details.

PSG vs Marseille live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PSG vs Marseille live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Marseille live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Sunday, April 17.

PSG vs Marseille live stream details in US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Clermont Foot vs PSG live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 9.

Ligue 1 table update: PSG lead by 12 points

After 31 matches, PSG have scored 71 points and have a 12 point lead over second-placed Marseille. With just seven matches remaining in the season, if they were to beat their opponents tonight, then they would just require to win two of their next six matches to once again be crowned Ligue 1 champions. As for the bottom of the table, seven teams are still very much in the relegation fight. Angers are currently in 14th place with 34 points after 32 matches, just five points clear of 18th placed Clermont Foot.