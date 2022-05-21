PSG Vs Metz Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Metz in their final game of the 2021/22 season, in which they went on to win their 10th league title. The game is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 22. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the PSG vs Metz live streaming details.

PSG vs Metz live streaming details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PSG vs Metz live streaming details, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Metz live streaming details, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Sunday, May 21.

PSG vs Metz live streaming details in US

Fans in the US can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the PSG vs Metz live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The game is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 21.

PSG will hope to finish Ligue 1 2021/22 season on a high

While PSG do not have much to play for, having won their 10th Ligue 1 title this season, they will hope to finish their season on a high after a tough run recently. Mauricio Pochettino's side have managed to win just two of their previous five league games (3D). However, they did seem to be at their best in their previous clash against Montpellier as they thrashed them 4-0, with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scoring a brace.