PSG Vs Monaco Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 In India, US And UK?

After three dominating wins in which PSG have scored 17 goals, the Ligue 1 giants are all set to host Monaco in their next league clash on Sunday, August 28. The game will take place at the former's home ground, the iconic Parc des Princes. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between the two top sides in France's top-flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the PSG vs Monaco live streaming details.

What time will PSG vs Monaco begin?

The PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 clash will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 29.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track all the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams and Ligue 1.

PSG vs Monaco live streaming details

As for the PSG vs Monaco live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app.

Where to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Ligue 1 live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the PSG vs Monaco live streaming will also be available on the same network. The clash will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Sunday, August 28.

How to watch PSG vs Monaco live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the live telecast of Ligue 1 can tune in to the beIN Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Monaco live streaming, fans can tune in to the Fubo TV app or website. The match will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday, August 28.

Ligue 1: PSG vs Monaco predicted line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes; Messi; Neymar, Mbappe

Monaco: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique; Diatta, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo