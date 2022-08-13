PSG Vs Montpellier Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 In India, UK And US?

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Montpellier on Saturday as they look to continue their winning start to the new Ligue 1 season. PSG steamrolled Clermont Foot 5-0 in their previous match to kickstart their season with Lionel Messi scoring two goals for the Paris side. Kylian Mbappe missed PSG's first match of the new campaign but is expected to start against Montpellier alongside Messi and Neymar. Before the PSG vs Montpellier match, let's have a look at when and where to watch the live streaming and telecast of the Ligue 1 game.

Where is the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match taking place?

The PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match will take place at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

How to watch the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match in India?

The live broadcast of the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match will be carried by Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV app. The match will begin at 12:30 a.m. IST on Sunday in India.

How to watch the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States can tune in to beIN Sports to watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Fubo TV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m ET in the US.

How to watch the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match in the UK?

The live telecast of the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match will be available on BT Sport 1 TV channel in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be carried by the BT Sport network in the United Kingdom. The match is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time in the UK.

PSG vs Montpellier: Predicted lineups

Montpellier's Predicted Lineup: Omlin; Souquet, Sacko, Sakho, Maouassa; Ferri, Chotard; Nordin, Savanier, Khazri, Wahi

Paris Saint-Germain's Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma; Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Ramos, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar