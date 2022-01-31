PSG Vs Nice Live Stream: How To Watch French Cup Match In India, US, And UK

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be up against OGC Nice in the Round of 16 match of the ongoing Coupe de France, or French Cup tournament at the Parc des Princes on Monday night, local time. PSG earlier qualified for the Round of 16 by defeating Vannes 0-4, in the previous round on January 4. On the other hand, Nice won their Round of 64 match 1-0 against Cholet on December 19. Heading into Monday’s clash, both teams will be hoping to win the match and qualify for the quarter-final.

Vannes vs PSG, French Cup 2021-22 match: Team News

Meanwhile, PSG face Nice on Monday, riding high on a two-match win streak in the Ligue 1, having earned a dominating 4-0 win against Reims on January 24. At the same time, Nice play the French Cup match on the back of a four-match winning streak in Ligue 1. PSG are the defending champions of the tournament, while Nice is also a three-time winner of the Coupe de France. The fact that Nice currently sit second to PSG in the Ligue 1 2021-22 points standings, and makes the upcoming clash more exciting.

Vannes vs PSG, French Cup 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

The PSG vs Nice, Coupe de France match will not be telecast live in India and UK. However, soccer fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the match by tuning in to the beIN SPORTS television channel. The match will be available on live stream in beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Indian and UK football fans can check the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of PSG. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 AM IST on Tuesday in India, 3:15 PM on Monday in the US, and 8:15 PM on Monday in the UK.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice: Probable Starting XIs

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Nice Possible Starting Line-up: Walter Benitez; Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

Image: Instagram/@ogcnice/@psg