PSG Vs Real Madrid: A Look At Mauricio Pochettino's Record Vs Los Blancos Ahead Of UCL Tie

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back in action this week with two European heavyweights all set to take on each other as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faces Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The PSG vs Real Madrid game is set to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on December 16.

Ahead of what promises to be one of the most enthralling clashes, here is a look at Mauricio Pochettino's managerial record vs Los Blancos.

Mauricio Pochettino's record vs Real Madrid

After several summer signings, including that of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, the pressure is extremely high on Mauricio Pochettino to deliver at PSG. With the French giants having won several Ligue 1 trophies, the key expectation is likely to be the UEFA Champions League. PSG's best result has been a UCL final in 2019/20 edition when they lost 1-0 to eventual champions Bayern Munich.

However, the Argentine coach's disastrous record against Los Blancos as the manager of Tottenham and Espanyol previously, suggests that the PSG manager may find it difficult to pass the Round of 16 stages. Pochettino's record vs Real Madrid is concerning as he has just managed one win as compared to one draw and seven losses from nine meetings.

On a positive note, the only two occasions he avoided defeat was in the UEFA Champions League in the 2017/18 group stage when his Tottenham team defeated the La Liga giants in England and drew in Spain. However, he has never managed to earn a point against Real Madrid as the Espanyol manager, having lost seven games.

His first defeat came in 2009 when his team lost 2-0. Since then, his Espanyol side lost on two occasions to Manuel Pelligrini's Los Blancos and four times against them when Jose Mourinho was in charge. Moreover, what is concerning in these matches is that Espanyol have conceded a staggering 21 goals and have not scored a single goal against Real Madrid.

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights. The PSG vs Real Madrid match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in English. The game will also be telecasted in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD and on Sony Ten 4 in Tamil & Telegu. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

Image: AP