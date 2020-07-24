PSG Vs St-Etienne Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Coupe De France Final Live

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will battle it out with St-Etienne to clinch the Coupe de France title, marking their first game since Match. The match will be played on Friday (Saturday according to IST). Here are the details on the PSG vs St-Etienne prediction, live stream, French cup final updates and other match details.

French Cup final live: PSG vs St-Etienne live stream

There will be no official broadcast and live stream for the French Cup final in India. However, the French Cup final live scores will be available on PSG's Twitter handle. Here are the other PSG vs St-Etienne live stream details:

Venue: Stade de France

Coupe de France live stream date: July 24, Friday (Saturday according to IST)

Coupe de France live stream time: 12.40 am IST

French Cup final live: PSG vs St-Etienne prediction and preview

RDV au Stade de France 👊🏽😀 pic.twitter.com/bmwH5EMCi8 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 21, 2020

PSG will look to seal the French Cup 2020 title, having already won the Ligue 1 title midway through the coronavirus pandemic. The Parisians have been in an exceptional run of form, winning the previous two friendly games, scoring four and nine goals respectively without conceding any. Meanwhile, St-Etienne will be hoping to round off the competition with a victory, having secured a spot in the final with a 2-1 victory over Rennes in the semi-final.

French Cup final live: PSG vs St-Etienne prediction and head-to-head

PSG seem to have a clear advantage in the head-to-head stats against St-Etienne. The two sides have come up against each other 35 times, of which the Parisians have notched up 22 victories. On the other hand, St-Etienne have registered five victories against the Ligue 1 champions, while eight games ended in a draw.

French Cup final live: PSG vs St-Etienne prediction and team news

Thomas Tuchel will be relieved with the fitness and blistering form of his front three - Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Mauro Icardi. Icardi's loan deal, that was supposed to end in June, has now been made permanent by the French giants. Despite an initial injury scare, Neymar will be fit to play against St-Etienne, as suggested by Tuchel before the game. Meanwhile, St-Etienne will be without the services of Kevin Monnet-Paquet, who is expected to stay on the sidelines for a longer duration. William Saliba will also be absent from the proceedings after the conclusion of the term of his loan deal from Arsenal.

PSG vs St-Etienne prediction

Considering the recent run of form, injury updates and head-to-head stats, PSG are the clear favourites to clinch the cup.

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter