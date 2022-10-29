PSG Vs Troyes Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, UK And US?

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Troyes as they look to consolidate their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. PSG are currently in first place in the points table with 32 points from 12 games while second-placed Lens have 30 from 13. A win against Troyes will take them 5 points clear the top. The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been in blistering form this season and would look to continue their march this season. Here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the PSG vs Troyes live streaming details.

Where is the PSG vs Troyes taking place?

PSG vs Troyes is taking place at PSG's home ground Parc de Princes in Paris.

When will PSG vs Troyes match begin?

The PSG vs Troyes Ligue 1 clash will begin live at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 29.

How to watch PSG vs Troyes Ligue 1 match live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track all the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams and Ligue 1.

PSG vs Troyes live streaming details in India?

As for the PSG vs Marseille live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app.

Where to watch PSG vs Troyes Ligue 1 match live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Ligue 1 live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the PSG vs Troyes live streaming will also be available on the same network. The clash will begin live at 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, October 29.

How to watch PSG vs Troyes live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the live telecast of Ligue 1 can tune in to the beIN Sports Network. As for the PSG vs Troyes live streaming, fans can tune in to the Fubo TV app or website. The match will begin live at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, October 29.

Ligue 1: PSG vs Troyes predicted line-up

PSG: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes; Messi; Neymar, Mbappe