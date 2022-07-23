The reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to lock horns against J1 League side Urawa Reds in their third pre-season friendly match on Saturday at the Saitama Stadium Midori-ku, Japan. PSG kicked off their Japan Tour 2022 with a 2-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen in their first pre-season friendly match on July 15 and head into Saturday’s game on the back of a 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday. On the other hand, Urawa Reds head into the game after earning a 1-2 win over Shimizu S-Pulse in the J1 League match.

It is pertinent to mention that the Argentine football great Lionel Messi scored a goal for PSG in their previous match, followed by former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos’ goal in the first friendly game. PSG fans will now be hoping to see Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. score goals during the game on Saturday. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Where is the PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly taking place?

PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly is taking place at the Saitama Stadium in Midori-ku, Japan.

When will the PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match begin?

The pre-season friendly match between PSG and Urawa Reds is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday in India, 11:00 AM BST in the UK, and at 6:00 AM ET in the US.

How to watch the live telecast of PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately for football fans in India, PSG’s friendly match against Urawa Reds won’t be telecasted live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match in India?

Interested football fans in India can enjoy live action from the PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match by tuning in to PSG TV Premium.

How to watch the PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match in the UK?

Unfortunately for football fans in the UK, the match will not be telecasted in the country, however, fans can get live updates about the match on the official social media handles of the teams.

How to watch the PSG vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match in the US?

Soccer fans in the US can enjoy the club-friendly match between PSG and Urawa Reds on the CBS Sports Network.

PSG vs Urawa Reds: Possible Starting Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Vítor Ferreira, Idrissa Gueye, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Urawa Reds Predicted Starting Line-up: Shusaku Nishikawa, Hiroki Sakai, Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Takahiro Akimoto, Atsuki Ito, Ken Iwao, David Moberg Karlsson, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Yusuke Matsuo

(Image: @psg/@urawaredsofficial/Instagram)