PSG Wants Extension, Barcelona Want Him Back: Lionel Messi To Decide Fate After World Cup

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winning footballer Lionel Messi has been linked with reports claiming that the footballer will return to his former club Barcelona next summer. However, as per a recent report by Goal, any decision regarding Messi’s future will not be made until the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. This disappoints the supporters at Camp Nou, who have been excited about Messi’s potential return to the club.

Numerous reports have claimed that the 35-year-old will rejoin Barcelona, which is managed by his former teammate Xavi next summer. However, as per Goal, nothing about Messi’s club football future will be decided prior to the World Cup. It is understood that PSG are keen to extend the Argentine great’s stay in the French capital and is looking to offer him a contract extension.

PSG likely to offer Lionel Messi a one-year contract extension

However, as per Goal, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are yet to table a deal, but the contract is likely to be a one-year extension with the option of extending it for 12 more months. Messi is currently focused on the club football season with PSG, alongside his national team Argentina. Having won the Copa America 2021, the iconic footballer now eyes winning the World Cup, which could be his last appearance at the biggest international football competition.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 20 and will conclude a month later. For this reason, the Argentine will not be making a decision until the World Cup finishes. Going ahead in the season, Messi eyes winning the Champions League with PSG and his first FIFA World Cup title.

Lionel Messi's performance after joining PSG

Messi’s move to PSG didn’t go as planned initially after he failed to score much goals. After finding his form in Paris, the 35-year-old finished the season with a total of six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances and five goals in seven Champions League games in the 2021-22 season. However, he has impressed everyone with his 2022-23 campaign so far.

He has played a total of 12 games with PSG so far this season and has contributed with seven goals and eight assists. He has found the net five times so far in nine Ligue 1 games and once in the Champions League.