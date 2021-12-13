PSG Wear Special Kit Against Monaco To Commemorate Lionel Messi's Recent Ballon D'Or Win

Lionel Messi achieved a major milestone recently when he won his seventh Ballon d'Or award fending off a challenge from Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. To celebrate Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or win PSG decided to release a special jersey which the players decided to wear during PSG vs Monaco match.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or: PSG players wear a special jersey

During the PSG vs Monaco match, PSG players were seen wearing gold-tinted kit as a tribute to the Argentina maestro for his feat. The special kit consists of the iconic PSG blue home shirt with gold numbers and lettering on the back. PSG took to Twitter and shared images of the Gold tinted jerseys.

A special #BallonDor kit for tonight! 🏆



PSG vs Monaco highlights

Kylian Mbappé scored his 100th goal for his current club Paris Saint-Germain, netting a brace as the current French league leader beat Monaco 2-0 on Sunday. Mbappe gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot and doubled his tally just before halftime courtesy of Lionel Messi's assist.

PSG had only a couple of chances in the first half and converted both as Mbappé did not miss the chance against his former club who he helped to win the French league title back in 2017. PSG were awarded a penalty after Djibril Sidibe fouled Angel Di Maria. Mbappé took the penalty and beat Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to break the deadlock in the 11th minute. The second goal was scored after Lionel Messi initiated the counterattack.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner intercepted a pass, ran past defenders before setting up Mbappé, who curled a shot into the back of the net. At the age of 22 years and 357 days, Mbappé is the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the French top flight, according to Opta's analysis of statistics since 1950. The comfortable win increased PSG's lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points. The brace also took Kylian Mbappe's goal tally to ten goals in ten matches against his former club.

Coming to Lionel Messi performance, the Argentina superstar has yet to properly score goals in Ligue 1, scoring just once in nine appearances so far. However, the 34-year-old superstar has had a good outing in the Champions League after bagging five goals in five matches with PSG qualifying for the competition’s last-16.

Image: PSG/ Instagram/ Twitter