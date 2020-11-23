RAE Vs ABH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Al Raed will take on Abha FC in a Saudi Arabian League clash at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 5:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction, RAE vs ABH Dream11 team and the probable RAE vs ABH playing 11.

RAE vs ABH live: RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction and preview

Al Raed have not lost any of their last eight Professional League home games and that will be a huge boost for them going into the game, while Abha FC have not won in nine of their last 10 games away from home. Al Raed are currently sixth in the league table with seven points while Abha FC are 12th with four points in four games. Al Raed have conceded in each of their four games this season and that is something Abha FC will look to make the most of. Based on recent form our RAE vs ABH match prediction is a draw.

RAE vs ABH live: Al Raed vs Abha Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other twice, with Al Raed winning one game and the other ending in a draw.

RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction: Probable RAE vs ABH playing 11

Al Raed probable 11 - Azzedine Doukha, Nemanja Miletić, Abdullah Al-Fahad, Hussain Al-Showaish, Aqeel Al-Sahb, Awadh Khamis, Abdullah Al-Mogren, Jalal Daoud, Abdullah Majrashi, Karim El Berkaoui, Nemanja Nikolić

Abha probable 11 - Ali Mhamdi,Saeed Al Hamsal, Mehdi Tahrat, Amine Attouchi, Saeed Ali, Abdulrahman Al-Barakah, Karim Aouadhi, Saleh Al-Amri, Saad Bguir, Craig Goodwin, Muath Afaneh

RAE vs ABH live: Top picks for RAE vs ABH Dream11 team

RAE vs ABH live: Al Raed top picks

Awadh Khamis

Karim El Berkaoui

RAE vs ABH live: Abha top picks

Saleh Al-Amri

Karim Aouadhi

RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction: RAE vs ABH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Azzedine Doukha

Defenders - Nemanja Miletić, Abdullah Al-Fahad,Mehdi Tahrat, Amine Attouchi

Midfielders - Awadh Khamis (VC), Jalal Daoudi, Karim Aouadhi

Forwards - Karim El Berkaoui, Saleh Al-Amri (C), Saad Bguir

Note: The above RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction, RAE vs ABH Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RAE vs ABH Dream11 team and RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Abha FC Twitter