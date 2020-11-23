RAE Vs ABH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Quick links:
Al Raed will take on Abha FC in a Saudi Arabian League clash at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 5:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our RAE vs ABH Dream11 prediction, RAE vs ABH Dream11 team and the probable RAE vs ABH playing 11.
Al Raed have not lost any of their last eight Professional League home games and that will be a huge boost for them going into the game, while Abha FC have not won in nine of their last 10 games away from home. Al Raed are currently sixth in the league table with seven points while Abha FC are 12th with four points in four games. Al Raed have conceded in each of their four games this season and that is something Abha FC will look to make the most of. Based on recent form our RAE vs ABH match prediction is a draw.
The two sides have played each other twice, with Al Raed winning one game and the other ending in a draw.
📸|❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/erJ3gnlKT1— Abha FC (@AbhaFc_EN) November 17, 2020
RAE vs ABH live: Al Raed top picks
RAE vs ABH live: Abha top picks
Goalkeeper - Azzedine Doukha
Defenders - Nemanja Miletić, Abdullah Al-Fahad,Mehdi Tahrat, Amine Attouchi
Midfielders - Awadh Khamis (VC), Jalal Daoudi, Karim Aouadhi
Forwards - Karim El Berkaoui, Saleh Al-Amri (C), Saad Bguir
