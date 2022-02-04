Ralf Rangnick Explains Donny Van De Beek's Lack Of Game Time At Manchester United

Everton successfully signed Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United until the end of the ongoing season after the 24-year old struggled for game time at Old Trafford.

Red Devils' interim coach Ralf Rangnick has now revealed why van de Beek featured sparingly at the club despite his star talent. The Dutchman's last appearance for Manchester United came last month against Aston Villa during the FA Cup.

Rangnick explains why Donny van de Beek made few appearances

While speaking to ManUtd.com about Donny van de Beek's departure from Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick said, "In the end, it is a question of competition. He didn't get enough game time, but that is not to say he is not good enough to play in the Premier League or for Manchester United. I am pretty sure he will get the game time at Everton and show what kind of quality player he can be. He is a fantastic person. In the last nine or ten weeks whilst I have got to know him in person, I am fully aware he is a fantastic team player and I wish him all the very best."

Although the Dutch international exited the club, Rangnick confirmed that Jesse Lingard was in his plans despite his infrequent appearances this Premier League season. In the same interview, the Manchester United coach said, "I think he [Lingard] can play two positions in our formation right now. It is either as one of the two number eights like Bruno Fernandes, Fred and McTominay [Scott] can play, but he could also play in either of the two wing positions too. Those are personally the two positions I see for Jesse."

Manchester United in fourth place in Premier League standings

Manchester United's 1-0 win over fifth-placed West Ham United has helped them move to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 38 points. Ralf Rangnick's side will next face rock-bottom Burnley in England's top-flight, with an opportunity to move further clear of the chasing pack for the UEFA Champions League spots. The clash is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 9.

