Sergio Ramos Disabling Mo Salah in 2018 UCL Final Was A Masterstroke: Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has labelled the infamous Sergio Ramos tackle on Mo Salah during the 2018 Champions League final a 'masterstroke'. Real Madrid went on to defeat Liverpool 3-1 and lift the European crown for the 13th time and Chiellini claimed that the Sergio Ramos tackle on Salah was a defining moment in the game. The Mo Salah injury was a result of the Egyptian tussling with Sergio Ramos which led to the Liverpool star being subbed off the pitch with a dislocated shoulder in Kyiv.

Mo Salah injury: Sergio Ramos tackle on Salah

The 2018 Champions League final comprised of two European giants, Liverpool and Real Madrid. However, headlines were grabbed by Sergio Ramos in relation to the Mo Salah injury. Mo Salah was tearing up the record books at Anfield in his debut season at Liverpool and led the Reds of the Champions League final. However, the Sergio Ramos tackle on Salah ended the Egyptian winger's stellar campaign with no silverware and an early shower in the final. The Sergio Ramos tackle on Salah saw the Spaniard grapple with his opponent and bring down the Liverpool winger, dislocating his shoulder in the process.

Mo Salah injury: Chiellini labels Sergio Ramos tackle on Salah a 'masterstroke'

The Mo Salah injury in the first half pushed Liverpool on the backfoot and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini revealed how that move by Sergio Ramos led to Real Madrid gaining the upper hand in the 2018 Champions League final. The Mo Salah injury forced the 27-year old off the field and left Liverpool rather despondent without their talisman. In his autobiography lo Giorgio, Chiellini wrote that Ramos knew exactly what he was doing to cause a Mo Salah injury despite Ramos stating there was never any intent to hurt his opponent.

“ Sergio Ramos has two characteristics that few have. He knows how to be decisive in big games and he is diabolically ingenious. His play over Salah in the Champions League Final was a masterclass. He’s the best in the world." - Giorgio Chiellini pic.twitter.com/X8DPca4W35 — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) May 16, 2020

The Juventus stalwart also went on to proclaim Sergio Ramos as the 'best defender in the world' for his 'dark arts' and 'devilish wit'. Eight-time Serie A champion Chiellini also explained that inflicting the Mo Salah injury at such an important juncture of the game was a 'masterstroke' by Ramos. Similarly, Ramos has a habit of portraying this nasty side during the Real Madrid vs Barcelona games, commonly known as El Clasico. Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has been handed a red card a record five times during the crunch Real Madrid vs Barcelona fixtures.

