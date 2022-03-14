Ranveer Singh Makes Debut On Arsenal TV, Fans Say 'want This Guy On Every Video'; WATCH

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his presence felt on Arsenal TV with his sheer enthusiasm as he revealed his passion for the sport by providing a detailed explanation of how his favourite outfit was performing in the Premier League.

Owing to his enthusiasm, even some fans of the franchise from across the world who didn't know the actor, hoped that Ranveer would appear on more videos for Arsenal TV.

Netizens love Ranveer Singh's debut on Arsenal TV

Get him to every game! Love his energy — db______14 (@oiDB420) March 13, 2022

The Most Energetic Man In Bollywood at the Most Energetic Stadium in England, supporting the most energetic team in the Premier League. #COYG #Arsenal — AviNish (@03nishant) March 14, 2022

He has said it all🤷🏽‍♂️, this crop of players we have right now is wonderful. Arteta is doing an amazing job, he should get the right man during the transfer market. A proven goal scorer, one that will put 3-4 out of 6 scoring opportunities inside the net and cover 4 other positions — Farouk Etudaiye (@FEtudaiye) March 14, 2022

now thats how you share your views on post match AFTV......😅😅😅😆 — 5!mbv (@simbamichael3) March 13, 2022

This guy Ranveer Singh is an Indian Bollywood legend, yet so humble and a die hard Gooner! 👏 Absolutely loved the interview.#COYG 🔴 — Trust The Process (@saltimes) March 14, 2022

Ranveer Singh confident that Arsenal will finish in top four

Ranveer Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Premier League India, spoke about his views on Arsenal's recent performances in the video shared below. The Bollywood actor, who attended the game at the Emirates Stadium, was all praise for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's outstanding performance against Leicester City on Sunday as he said, "Clinical performance by Arsenal. They never looked like they will concede. Can we please talk about Aaron Ramsdale and his contribution?"

Ranveer went on to laud Ramsdale's fantastic display and his point-blank save to deny Harvey Barnes from scoring. The Bollywood actor believes that the complexion of the game would have been entirely different if the former Sheffield United goalkeeper had let that shot find the back of the net.

While the Gunners absolutely dominated the Foxes at home, their real test will come against Liverpool in midweek. The Reds have won eight consecutive games in the Premier League and have been utterly dominant in recent matches. Despite the form of Jurgen Klopp's side, Ranveer is confident that his 'fantasy' will come true and that Arsenal will get the better of Liverpool. When asked of his opinion regarding Arsenal's chances against Liverpool, the energetic Bollywood actor replied,

"I have this fantasy going on in my head. It is that time when Aaron Ramsdale decides to have the match of his life. He is stopping, blocking everything. He is running all the way up to Salah's feet and nicking the ball off his feet. Aaron Ramsdale is going to be pumping up all the players. He is going to be infectious. Gabriel and Ben White are going to get infected by Aaron Ramsdale and they are going to stand up to and not let this potent Liverpool attack through at any given time. Then I don't know what happens. 88th minute the ball comes to Martin Oddegard's feet. The prophecy comes through. It's a little bit of a butter touch... who runs on to it... our boy Emile Smith Rowe - come on fresh in the 60th-70th minute. He's on to it, and he's clinical. and it's 1-0. That's 1-0 to Arsenal, and that belief goes sky rocketing. Champions League you better watch out. The Gunners are coming back and they have got vengeance on their mind!"

Arsenal have turned the Premier League campaign around

The Gunners had a slow start to the season, but have turned their campaign around, winning five consecutive games in the Premier League. As a result, they have once again moved into the top four with 51 points, one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, but with three games in hand.