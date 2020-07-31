Raul Jimenez Could Be 'on His Way' To Man United As Wolves Edge Closer To £27m Replacement

Premier League giants Manchester United have hinted at an active transfer window ahead of the conclusion of the season. The Red Devils have been linked with several top football stars. Joining the list of long targets to arrive at Old Trafford is Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Raul Jiminez with the latest Man United transfer news suggesting that the player is closer than ever to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United transfer news: Raul Jimenez to Man United?

Man United's front three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have been in sensational form this season. The trio managed to net 63 times combined across all competitions. However, the lack of depth in the striking department has been a major cause of concern. This is where Raul Jimenez to Man United reports gain significance.

Valió la pena la espera, que bien se siente regresar/ Good to be back! ⚽️🔶🐺⚽️9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/gSuFNTf4IV — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) June 20, 2020

Striker Odion Ighalo will return to China after the conclusion of his loan deal, thus leaving Solskjaer largely dependent on Rashford only. Man United are thus looking to sign an out-and-out striker with Jimenez touted as the perfect arrival at Old Trafford. His arrival will be significant with Man United already qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Man United transfer news: Jimenez closer to agreement

According to a report by RTP per Sport Witness, Raul Jimenez to Man United will materialise this transfer window. Meanwhile, Wolves have identified Benfica striker Paulinho to replace the Mexican international. According to several reports by the Portuguese media, a £27 million deal is close to completion.

Amid the Man United transfer news, Jimenez has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League over the past few seasons. During his Premier League campaign this season, Jimenez managed 38 appearances, netting 17 goals along with six assists. In all, he registered 26 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

Raul Jimenez value: No release clause in Wolves contract

With the Raul Jimenez to Man United reports escalating, it is imperative to note that the striker's contract runs until 2023. He has also been linked with Arsenal this transfer window, with earlier reports claiming that he does not have a release clause in his Wolves contract. The 29-year-old reportedly claimed that it felt incredible to be on the transfer radar for the top football clubs, mentioning the likes of Man United and Man City. He asserted that these were mere rumours, although it has helped him grow professionally.

