RB Leipzig Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

RB Leipzig will take on Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their next UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 1:30 AM IST on November 4 from the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

As things stand in the Group A standings after three games, PSG currently lead the group with seven points, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. On the other hand, Leipzig are currently in fourth place with 0 points. Ahead of this much-awaited encounter, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream details.

RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The RB Leipzig vs PSG match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. Meanwhile, the RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Football fans in the UK wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The RB Leipzig vs PSG match will be broadcast live on BT Sport ESPN. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live using the BT Sport live stream. The match will kick-off live at 8:00 PM BST on November 3.

RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream details in the US

Unfortunately, for US fans, there is no live telecast available for the RB Leipzig vs PSG match. However, fans can catch all the live-action using the live stream available on the Paramount+ app. The UEFA Champions League match will kick off live at 4:00 PM ET on November 3.

RB Leipzig vs PSG team news

RB Leipzig predicted starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

PSG predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Neymar