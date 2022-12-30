Real Betis Fans Throw Thousands Of Toys Onto The Pitch For Underprivileged Children; WATCH

Fans of Real Betis football club were once again seen throwing toys onto the pitch for children on December 29 during the game against Athletic Club. As a part of a yearly initiative, the toys were thrown onto the pitch as a Christmas present for underprivileged children, so that 'no child is left without his gift on these dates.'

Real Betis continue yearly initiative for children

In their first home game since Christmas, Real Betis football club continued the tradition of making a kind gesture towards underprivileged children. At the end of the first half of the Real Betis vs Athletic Club game, fans of the home side threw thousands of stuffed animals and toys onto the pitch. Soon after the initiative was completed, Real Betis announced via their Twitter handle that 14,000 toys had been collected and also released a statement for the same. Their statement read,

"Seeing the grass of the Estadio Benito Villamarín covered with stuffed animals has become the picture of every Verdiblanca Christmas that goes around the world. An action that is already a tradition in the last game of the year at home. In addition to stuffed animals, many of the fans have brought other types of toys that have been delivered at the door of the Stadium. In total, 14,000 stuffed animals and toys were collected so that no child is left without his gift on these dates. This solidarity initiative by the Club once again demonstrates the solidarity of Real Betis fans. After the referee whistled the end of the first half of Real Betis-Athletic Club and after the countdown by the speaker, the fans sprinkled the verdiblanco grass with stuffed animals, leaving a colorful image on the pitch. Since this morning, the Real Betis Foundation has already been delivering stuffed animals to different associations in the city and will continue to distribute them both nationally and internationally over the coming weeks and months. Among the recipients who have already received green and white stuffed animals is the Spanish Commission for Refugee Assistance or the children who are beneficiaries of the project that the Foundation has in Equatorial Guinea led by Benjamín Zarandona."