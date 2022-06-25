Real Madrid Accused Of Fostering 'dangerous Environment' For Women Football Players

Outgoing star Swedish forward Kosovare Asllani has provided a scathing assessment of the Real Madrid Femenino team by explaining how they are fostering a 'dangerous environment' for their female football players. Among all the concerns she highlighted, the 32-year-old also shockingly said that she was 'almost' forced to compete in some matches despite being injured.

Asllani explains Real Madrid Femenino's 'dangerous environment'

While speaking at a press conference, Kosovare Asllani said, "I think there is a culture at the club which is unhealthy for players to be in. I have almost been forced to play injured. The management team has not listened to the medical team. It has become a very unhealthy and dangerous environment."

The Sweden international, who arrived at the La Liga outfit in 2019, was their player of the season in the 2020/21 campaign.

Aslanni, who will now depart the club as a free agent, went on to add, "I have done a lot for the club from the beginning and I have seen that the club has not treated players well over the years. I think it's important for me to talk since no one else has. I have tried to make changes, but in the end, the environment created there is one of refusing to listen to the medical team and the players."

The forward also added that there was not much change to convince her to remain at Real Madrid Femenino, stating, "It is no coincidence that I was injured there and had a setback, as you are constantly pushed to play injured. It is not a healthy environment. I care so much about the club, but I feel that it is in the wrong hands. I might have left last summer, but I gave it one last chance."

She concluded her comments by stating that it is not just her who faced such an environment, but several others. "I've been a big part of the club's history, but unfortunately it's an environment that is not healthy, and it's not just me. There are an incredible number of players who have had to go through a lot, which is not right at a top club. I think it's an environment created by just wanting results and seeing players as products," added Asllani.