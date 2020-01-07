Real Madrid Are Heavily Investing In The Youth And The Future Looks Secure At Bernabeu

Real Madrid are looking like they have recovered from their disastrous 2018-19 season without Zinedine Zidane. Los Galacticos are currently second in the LaLiga table (due to goal difference) and are level on points with rivals Barcelona. In addition to that, Real Madrid are also in the knockout stages of the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. The Spanish giants have made some smart deals in the last two transfer windows as they look to move on from the Cristiano Ronaldo era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read | David Beckham flaunts acting skills in awkward Modern Family cameo alongside Courteney Cox

Big things in store for Brazil international - Rodrygo Goes

🇧🇷👏 It's been quite the start to @RodrygoGoes' @realmadrid career! Click the link below to watch his BEST moments so far in the famous white shirt! #HalaMadrid



📺 MORE 👉 https://t.co/ehqsA23T0l pic.twitter.com/AeKk0qo76n — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 2, 2020

Also Read | Prince William narrates 60-second mental health film aimed at football fans

Take a look at the abundance of future prospects in the Real Madrid squad

The amount of quality youth madrid has is insane:

- Asensio = 23

- Reguilon = 23

- Ceballos = 23

- Jovic = 22

- Fede = 21

- Militao = 21

- Odegaard = 21

- Hakimi = 21

- Brahim = 20

- Lunin = 20

- Vinicius = 19

- Rodrygo = 18

- Kubo = 18

- Reinier = 17 (if true) — Godrygo (@Godrygo) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane meets Almeria's owner who recalls the infamous headbutt on Marco Materrazi

Real Madrid's rumoured deal with Flamengo to rope in highly-rated Brazilian - Renier Jesus - fits perfectly into their strategy of recruiting promising future talent. After the addition of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao in recent transfer windows, Renier Jesus becomes the fourth Brazilian on the list. Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde and Sergio Reguilon have also been added to the Madrid squad. As the tweet above would highlight, Zinedine Zidane will have a plethora of talent to choose from in the coming years if the youngsters in the squad reach their full potential. We predict a long period of European dominance if the U-23 Real Madrid players can truly live up to expectations in the near future.

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

Real Madrid's Brazilian youngsters wish fans Merry Christmas - Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG