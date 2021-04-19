Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid SLAMMED By LaLiga Fans As Football Turns Chaotic

On Sunday, 12 of Europe's top clubs announced they were launching a breakaway European Super League headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the other two LaLiga teams in European Super League as the top European teams came together in a bid to maximise revenue and profit. However, the European Super League proposal faced severe backlash from LaLiga fans on Twitter.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez gives statement on European Super League proposal

Florentino Perez, European Super League's first chairman, explained the responsibility of the big clubs to cater to the fans. "We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires," said Perez.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid slammed by LaLiga fans

Fans slammed the LaLiga teams in European Super League for agreeing to such a disrespectful proposition. Real Madrid and their President Florentino Perez received the most backlash for spearheading this proposition. One fan quoted Perez's statement and replied, "Well mr Perez, we demand you stand down and reverse this appalling, atrocious, money grabbing embarrassment right now."

Another fan replied, "Not the Real Madrid we all knew and loved". Two other fans chose to set their rivalries aside and boycott the idea of the European Super League. One fan wrote, "REAL MADRID FANS BARCA FANS LETS BOYCOTT THIS IDIOTIC IDEA." Another fan wrote, "rivals on the field have to unite to stop this."

Two other fans expressed shame on the clubs for proposing such a draconian proposal. One fan wrote, "Shame on you, shame on@LFC, shame on @ManUtd, shame on @ManCity, shame on @SpursOfficial, shame on @ChelseaFC, shame on @Arsenal, shame on @juventusfc, shame on @Inter_en, shame on @acmilan, shame on @Atleti, and shame on @FCBarcelona. Ruining the sport with greed." Another wrote, "First time in my life i am ashamed of my club. i never even thought i would say this but I AM ASHAMED OF YOU REAL MADRID. Football is not entitlement."

Another fan expressed his disappointment in Barcelona joining the European Super League as he highlighted the values Barcelona was founded on. "Barcelona has lost its identity. This is a club that was founded on ethics of equality, socialism, fairness and being anti-capital. Barca used to to promote UNICEF on its jersey. We used to be “mes que un club”. Barca used to be anti establishment and working class club."