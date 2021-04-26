Real Madrid Chelsea Combined Net Worth: Which Is The Richer Club Out Of 2 European Giants?

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea were involved in the controversial European Super League plans last week before The Blues pulled out due to severe backlash from fans, pundits and players. The teams were criticized for increasing greed as the Super League was expected to help the clubs receive a significant increase in revenue from matchday income, sponsors and other sources. So, here is a look at the Real Madrid Chelsea net worth before their UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg clash on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Chelsea net worth

As per Forbes, Real Madrid's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $4.75 billion. The club is majorly owned by the fans with its club president Florentino Perez holding a 13% stake. Madrid are valued as Europe's second richest club after LaLiga rivals FC Barcelona.

According to Forbes, Chelsea's net worth is a staggering $3.2 billion, making it Europe's seventh-richest club. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had bought Chelsea in July 2003 for a reported $190 million. The Chelsea owner also owns stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk and has an estimated net worth of a whopping $14.8 billion. The combined Real Madrid Chelsea net worth is approximately a whopping $7.95 billion.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea h2h

Chelsea lead the Real Madrid vs Chelsea h2h in UEFA competitions. The Blues are unbeaten against Los Blancos with two wins and a draw. However, in the pre-season International Champions Cup, Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in both 2013 and 2016.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

Real Madrid head into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw against Real Betis in LaLiga. As a result, Zinedine Zidane's men failed to go level on points with leaders Atletico Madrid and are now two points adrift. However, one can never disregard Real Madrid and Zidane in UEFA competitions, having won the UEFA Champions League thrice in a row just a few seasons ago.

On the other hand, Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes with a 1-0 win over West Ham United. Thomas Tuchel's men are now three points clear of fifth-place West Ham United and have an excellent opportunity to finish in the Champions League places. Moreover, having qualified for the FA Cup final, The Blues will be full of confidence heading into this match.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Note: The Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.