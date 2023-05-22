Real Madrid Lodge Complaint With Spanish Prosecutors Following Vinicius Jr Racism Incident

Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat against Valencia in La Liga got marred as racist chants were hurled at Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward alleged that the Valencia supporters chanted continuously at the Mestalla Stadium insulting him and it did bring the match to a temporary halt. Vinicius later took to social media to vent his anger as he claimed this is not the first time such a thing has happened to him in La Liga.

Now Real Madrid have decided to take stringent action against the perpetrators and have lodged an official complaint with the State Attorney General's Office, the club has said in an official statement.

"Real Madrid CF shows its strongest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior.These facts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic State of law.

"Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, for which reason it has filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General's Office, specifically with the Prosecutor's Office against hate crimes and discrimination, so that the facts can be investigated and clear responsibilities.

"Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution establishes the functions of the Public Prosecutor's Office to promote the action of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.



"For this reason, and given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the State Attorney General's Office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated."

FIFA President shows solidarity with Real Madrid forward following racism incident

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also lent his support towards the Brazilian condemning the entire event.

"Full solidarity to Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society and FIFA stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation,"

"Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case. That is why the three-step process exists in FIFA competitions and it is recommended at all levels of football.

"Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent."