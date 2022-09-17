Real Madrid Issues Strong Statement To Racist Remark Against Vinicius Junior's Celebration

The football world has come out in support of Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior following the racist comment made by a Spanish football agent during a live television broadcast. As per an ESPN report leading agent, Pedro Bravo during a TV show said Vinicius was not respecting his opponents with his celebrations, comparing his behaviour to that of a monkey. The report further states that following the backlash on social media Bravo apologised for his comment and clarified that he used the "monkey" expression to say Vinicius was "doing stupid things."

As per the report, Bravo in his tweet said, "I want to clarify that the expression 'playing the monkey' that I have misused to qualify Vinicius' goal celebration dance was done metaphorically. Since my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I am sorry!". Besides the football world, Real Madrid and the player himself responded to the comment made by the Spanish agent.

Real Madrid criticises insult against Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid in their support for Vinicius Junior has threatened legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks. The statement from the club read," Real Madrid C. F. condemns all types of racist and xenophobic language and behaviour in football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made against our player Vinicius Junior in the last few hours. Real Madrid would like to express its affection and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who regards football as an attitude towards life through joy, respect and sportsmanship. Football is the most global sport there is and should be a model of values and coexistence. The club has directed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks towards our players."

Vinicius's Brazilian teammate and PSG forward Neymar while showing his support to his countrymen posted a message n Instagram which read, "Dribble, dance and be you. Happy just the way you are. Keep it up my boy, next goal we dance."

The Brazil federation in its support used #DanceViniJr hashtag and wrote: "There will be dancing, dribbling, but above all, respect. On Thursday night (15), our athlete @vinijr was the target of racist statements. The CBF stands in solidarity and supports #BailaViniJr.



Vinicius Junior responds to racist claim, says 'Accept it respect it I ain't stopping

Vinicius Junior tweeted thanking everyone for their support. The forward even released a video on his Instagram handle where he mentioned about other players showcasing similar dances after scoring. The statement on the Instagram handle of Vinicius Junior read, "The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe bothers much more. But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. You can't even imagine it. I was a victim of a xenophobic and racist comment. But none of that started yesterday. Weeks ago they began to criminalize my dances. Dances that are not mine."

He added "They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Lucas Paqueta, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha... they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers, and black Americans. Those are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I'm not going to stop."