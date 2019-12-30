'Real Madrid Make Me Feel Like I Have A Small P****', Robbie Williams Makes Unusual Claim

Robbie Williams is a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan and is known for his vocal opinions towards the Red Devils on social media. The Take That singer is also known to have some form of friendship with Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The British rockstar appeared in a recent documentary on Toni Kroos where the former admitted he had tried to convince the German footballer to sign for Manchester United in the past.

Robbie Williams unusual plea to Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

I love you @ToniKroos x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 23, 2018

Forty-five-year-old Robbie Williams is known for his antics on social media. His quirky tweets and unusual posts have been a source of entertainment to his loyal fan base over the years. His recent appearance on the Toni Kroos documentary titled 'KROOS', garnered a lot of attention from all over the world. The British pop star issued a plea to friend Toni Kroos to sign for Manchester United in the near future. Robbie Williams said that "You've won everything in Madrid, I'm asking you to sign for Manchester United! I think we have the best league in the world, the Premier League. That's why one thing annoys me a lot. Real Madrid have made me feel small, as if I had a small penis. Football is my religion and I don't like that there are gods bigger than mine."

