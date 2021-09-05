Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Provides Injury Update, Says 'it Still Pains Sometimes'

Toni Kroos last played a competitive match of football back in June when Germany lost to England in the round of 16 at the Euro 2020. A few days after that he announced his retirement from international football because of fatigue owing to fixture congestion. The Real Madrid midfielder has still not featured in a game as he is recovering from a groin injury that he has been nursing since before the start of the Euros.

The 31-year-old has provided an update for his fans in a video on social media. "I can tell you that I am feeling better", he posted on Twitter. "The truth is that I still can't do everything without pain. That's normal with this injury. I can't say exactly when I'll be back yet, but I work on it every day to be able to get back as soon as possible."

Full injury update and a lot more ➡️ https://t.co/0goQA1mX2T pic.twitter.com/VU78qbsI9p — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) September 4, 2021

With Kroos deciding to retire from international football, Madrid would have hoped to benefit from the decision as it would mean lesser injuries. However, he is still to return for them. Los Blancos also have Luka Modric out injured with a thigh injury and with Martin Odegaard being shipped off to Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti is short of midfield option, they have La Liga matches against Celta Vigo and Valencia and also a Champions League match against Inter Milan in the coming few weeks after the international break ends. They currently sit at the top of the league table with seven points after winning two and drawing one match. They are currently level on points with Sevilla, Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Mallorca but are ranked ahead of them all because of goal difference.

Hazard refutes claims suggesting he is unhappy at Madrid

Frequent injuries have hit Real Madrid and Belgium international Eden Hazard's game time in the past two years, which means less game time. Since Carlo Ancelotti was appointed, Hazard has been given chances to prove that he deserves a starting spot, however, Vinicius jr. has been in good form so far and has gotten a start ahead of the former Chelsea forward. Reports have suggested that both the club and the player could be looking to cut their losses allowing Hazard to move on, however, the forward insists that he remains committed to Madrid and wants to fight for his spot.

(Image Credits: AP)