Real Madrid Offered Chance To Sign Tottenham's Star Striker Harry Kane: Report

Tottenham Hotspurs' and England's star forward Harry Kane on 25 August confirmed his decision to not force a move away from the club with an Instagram post thereby putting an end to speculations around any possible move to Premier League champions Manchester City. He was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium but eventually, things fell apart and the move did not happen with the striker's camp accusing Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy of not keeping his word. However, ever since then, Kane has been in terrible form in front of goal having scored just one goal in the last 1098 minutes he has played.

Now, the star striker has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid according to Catalan outlet El Nacional. The report states that Kane prefers the 13-times Champions League winners to City and feels it would be the right step for him in his career. However, the Blancos' president Florentino Perez is not interested in signing Kane as currently, his priority is first PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and then Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The report further states that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in bringing the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu. More so since Harry Kane lost his goalscoring touch as he has netted only once in the Premier League this season.

Antonio Conte on Harry Kane's form

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winning striker's form is a cause of concern. However, Spurs' boss Antonio Conte is less worried as he said after their 3-0 win over Norwich City. Conte said that while it was a pity he did not get on the scoresheet, he was pleased with Kane's performance.

"Maybe it was a pity for Harry (Kane) that he didn't score," Conte told talkSPORT after Tottenham's 3-0 win over Norwich last Sunday. "I am pleased for his performance. It's a really strange period for him because when he shoots, he's not scoring. I think that this will change very soon. We are talking about a world-class striker. I'm very happy and enthusiastic to have him in my team. He's a player with great talent, I like him and think he's a player with great importance for us. I'm pleased to have him."

Image: AP