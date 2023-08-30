Real Madrid on the verge of finalising a deal for Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Kylian Mbappe's prolonged transfer saga could be about to make a new turn. The Paris Saint-Germain forward refused to sign a new contract with the club and had been shunned from the squad. Only recently he was reinstated back into the squad following an intervention from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in last ditch deal: Reports

As per reports, Real Madrid are preparing a new offer for Kylian Mbappe. The French forward has long been on the list of Los Blancos and Madrid President Florentino Perez is finally ready to fulfil his dream of bringing the French sensation to Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has already entered the final year of his contract and could negotiate a pre-contract with any foreign clubs in the January transfer window. PSG are reportedly willing to lower their €250 million valuation as they have the fear of losing the player for free next summer. As per, Spanish outlet Vozpopuli. the recent injury to Vinicius Junior transpired in the move. Also Karim Benzema's departure to the Saudi Pro League played a role in the proceedings.

Kylian Mbappe could be offered a hefty package at Real Madrid

Madrid have made a strong start to their La Liga campaign with three wins in three matches and they don't want to derail their current plan. Mbappe is likely to earn to the tune of €50 million in salary should he join the Spanish giants in the next few days. PSG would also have to find a proper replacement of the player who has been their main source of goals sinnce he arrived from AS Monaco to the Parc des Princes. It could be a few interesting days as this particular transfer scenario might unfold in various ways.